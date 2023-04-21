Rishi Sunak did not ask Deputy PM Dominic Raab to resign : Report
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's closest friend, Dominic Raab quit following claims that he had mistreated staff, dealing a major blow to his position as leader. Dominic Raab announced his decision to step down as deputy prime minister and justice secretary in a letter that was published on Twitter on Friday. He said that this came after an official investigation determined that some of the accusations made against him were true.