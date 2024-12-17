The Rijksmuseum Museum in Amsterdam is hosting a major exhibition showcasing over 75 Asian bronze masterpieces spanning 4,000 years of history. The exhibition, which runs until January 12th next year, features works from six museums in Asian countries, including many that have never been seen in Europe before, including statues of Lord Buddha, Shiva, and Vishnu. Watch this report for more!
Rijksmuseum Showcases 75 Bronze Masterpieces; Rare Statues Of Lord Buddha, Shiva & Vishnu Displayed
Advertisment