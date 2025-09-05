LOGIN
RFK Jr Faces Resignation Calls Over Anti-Vaccine Policies | CDC In Turmoil After Monarez Firing

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 08:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 08:56 IST
Democrats and Republicans pushed U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's Jr. on his recent vaccine policies and their stark contrast to President Donald Trump's successful first-term pandemic initiative to speed vaccine development during a combative three-hour Senate hearing on Thursday. Half a dozen heated exchanges focused on the details of his decision to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, who had started the job with Kennedy's support only a month earlier. Kennedy said she lied about the reason she was dismissed.

