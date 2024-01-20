Revisiting Ramayan: Actors who brought Lord Ram to life on screen | WION E-Club

Ayodhya is bracing itself for the big day on January 22. As India celebrates Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, let us revisit some of the best portrayals of Ram that were brought to screen. Did you know that both the 'RRR' actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR have played the role of Ram in their acting careers? That's not all... 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston also voiced the role of Ram in the famous Japanese animation, 'Ramayan: The Legend of Prince Ram'. Find out more in this episode of WION.