/Reservoirs Dry Up in Drought-Hit Cyprus

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 14:00 IST
In Cyprus, a crisis is rising as the water runs dry... A 700-year-old church, normally submerged beneath a reservoir,-- Is now fully exposed, an eerie symbol of the island’s deepening drought...

