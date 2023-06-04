Republican candidates appeal to voters with a 'Roast and Ride,' event in Iowa, US

As the race for the 2024 Presidential elections heats up, Republican candidates are stepping up to appeal to the voters. At an event organised in the state of Iowa, multiple Republican presidential hopefuls gave their arguments as to why they are the best alternative to lead the United States. The event was known as 'Roast and Ride' in Des Moines organised by the local senator. Now big Republican names like Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, were present at the event.