Republic Day Parade 2024: New Delhi decked up to host mega parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 26) extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day. India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on today. This year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will have a focus on women, featuring the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.’ French President Emmanuel Macron has landed in Jaipur as part of his two-day State visit to India and is set to participate as the Chief Guest in the Republic Day Parade 2024.