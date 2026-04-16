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Reports: Iran Used Chinese Satellite to Target US Bases in Gulf

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 08:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 08:00 IST
Reports citing leaked military documents say Iran used a Chinese-built satellite to monitor and help target United States military bases across the Gulf region during recent hostilities.

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