/Report: Iran Using Bulldozer Teams To Recover Buried Missiles

Published: Apr 06, 2026, 17:30 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 17:30 IST
Iranian personnel are digging out bombed underground missile bunkers and silos from the rubble, bringing them back into service within hours after being struck by the US and Israel, US intelligence has reportedly assessed.
American intelligence also believes that Tehran has preserved a notable amount of missiles and mobile launchers, and has cast doubt on how close Washington has come to its goal of destroying the Islamic Republic’s missile capability.