Red Sea Crisis: Iran warship enters trade passage amid Houthi attacks on vessels

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Iran warship enters key shipping route. The IRIS Alborz entered the Red Sea via the Bab-al-Mandeb strait on Monday. Watch the video to get more insights!

