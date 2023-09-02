Railway board gets first-ever woman CEO & Chairperson, Jaya Verma

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
The Centre appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the CEO & Chairperson of the Railway Board. She is the 1st woman to ever hold the post in the Ministry of Railways' 105-year-old history. Watch this to know more.

