Queen Camilla unveils new portrait of Indian-origin spy Noor Inayat Khan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Queen Camilla has unveiled a portrait of Indian-origin spy Noor Inayat Khan now at the Royal Air Force Club. He was a descendant of Tippu Sultan and served as an undercover agent for Britain during World War II. The picture hangs opposite a glass window celebrating women in the Royal Air Force.

