Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting what he wants. Since his hour-long call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, Europe and Ukraine have been thrown into turmoil, pushing back against comments coming out of Washington. This after Trump's defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, warned NATO allies to spend more on Europe's defence, ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine and dismissed the possibility of restoring all of Ukraine's lost territory. These developments are a big win for Russia. How?