/Putin Holds Key To U.S-Iran Deal, Tehran Demands War Reparations From Gulf

With uranium enrichment emerging as the central sticking point in U.S.–Iran negotiations, Russia has stepped in as a potential power broker. The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to take in Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a possible peace agreement between the United States and Iran. This proposal could help bridge one of the most difficult gaps in ongoing nuclear talks, where the fate of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile remains the biggest obstacle to a deal.