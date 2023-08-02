Pro-western Niger Prez toppled by elite presidential guard

The West African nation of Niger is one of the world's poorest nations. Located on the edge of the Sahara desert, Niger has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960. Early on the 26th of July, elite troops from the presidential guard took President Mohamed Bazoum captive. The mutinous soldiers announced a coup overnight, suspending all institutions. President Bazoum, still in captivity, remained defiant and vowed to protect the "hard-won" democratic gains. African and International organizations, as well as Niger's western allies have fiercely condemned the military takeover. Niger's new military Junta, headed by Presidential guard chief General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has accused former colonial power, France, of seeking to intervene militarily in a bid to reinstate deposed President Bazoum. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.