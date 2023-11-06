Pro-Palestinians try to storm air base housing US troops in Turkey

Turkish police used tear gas and water cannon as hundreds of people at a pro-Palestinian rally on Sunday (05 November) tried to storm an air base that houses U.S. troops, hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due in Ankara for talks on Gaza. Turkey, which has stepped up its criticism of Israel as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, supports a two-state solution while hosting members of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, protests have erupted across the country.