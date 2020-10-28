Pro-life & pro-choice protests outside Supreme Court | U.S. Election 2020 New York Direct

Oct 28, 2020, 12.20 AM(IST)
The U.S. senate is not the only institution divided over Amy Coney Barrett. Protests were held outside the Supreme Court during Barrett's swearing-in. Pro-life & pro-choice activists faced off outside SCOTUS . WION reports
