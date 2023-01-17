President El-Sisi's visit to India will be groundbreaking, says Egypt Ambassador Wael Hamed

Egypt Ambassador Wael Hamed has said that the upcoming visit of Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be "groundbreaking" and both countries are "going to have a strategic relationship". Egypt for the first time as been invited as guest country for India's republic day on 26th January. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador said, "What we have here is a new opening, a new beginning to not only bring back the heydays of relations between Egypt, India and to break new grounds, to reach even higher potentials in the relationship". Egypt has traditionally been one of India’s most important trading partners in the African continent.