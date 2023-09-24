Pope Francis: Migration is a reality in call for action

Sep 24, 2023
During a visit to Marseille in southern France, Pope Francis urged European countries to be more tolerant of migrants. In his remarks, the pope declared that "those who risk their lives at sea do not invade" before a gathering of young people and bishops from Mediterranean nations. One person in attendance during the speech was French President Emmanuel Macron.

