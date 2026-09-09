/PoK Demands Justice for Killed Protesters, People Observe Shutdown Across the Region

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 21:50 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 21:50 IST
PoK Protests: People across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are observing a shutdown while demanding justice for protesters killed during clashes. The region has witnessed continued unrest, with markets and businesses closed amid growing public anger.
The shutdown comes as protest groups continue to raise demands over governance, political representation and accountability following the deaths during the unrest.
Watch the full report for the latest developments from PoK, the shutdown across the region and the growing demands for justice.