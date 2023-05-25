PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Indian Parliament on Sunday

India's new Parliament building will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. A historic Chola-era inspired Relic will be placed in the new Parliament, this was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah. The Relic is a Sengol a replica of a golden scepter from Tamil Nadu dating back to 600 BC. Releasing a video India's Home Minister Amit Shah noted the historical importance of the Golden Sengol while the video also explained the use of symbolism at the time of India's Independence movement from the British Rule.