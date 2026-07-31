/PM Modi meets MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

India's monsoon emergency continues to intensify as devastating floods wreak havoc across multiple states, with Assam remaining the worst affected. The flood death toll in Assam has climbed to 80, while more than 3 lakh people across seven districts continue to battle rising waters, damaged homes, and widespread destruction.Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Members of Parliament (MPs) from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland on 30 July 2026, at Parliament House in New Delhi to review the worsening monsoon flood situation impacting both Northeastern states.