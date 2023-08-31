PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school girls in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Celebrating sibling bond on Raksha Bandhan, schoolgirls tied rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a school in New Delhi. The schoolchildren greeted PM Modi with smiles as he entered the classroom and tied the sacred thread to him.

