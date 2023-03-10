PM Modi, Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House | WION

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Friday met at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi to hold bilateral talks. The Australian PM on Friday also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The EAM said Albanese’s visit and today’s annual summit will take India-Australia ties to a higher level. “Delighted to call on Prime Minister @AlboMP of Australia this morning. His visit and today’s Annual Summit will take our ties to a higher level,” Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.