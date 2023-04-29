PM Kishida reaches out to Ukraine & now Africa

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida’s one-week diplomatic tour of Africa — his first trip to the continent since assuming office — is seen as a chance to reaffirm Japan’s role in the region and stimulate private investment amid growing Chinese and Russian influence. The prime minister will deepen discussions with each leader in the continent, confirm cooperation and connect this to the g7 Hiroshima summit, which japan is Charing. Earlier Kishida had visited Ukraine and the U.S. Amid the war. What is japan looking to gain from Kishida's outreach program? WION's Eric Njoka talks to dr. Satoru Nagao, a fellow at Hudson institute for more perspective.