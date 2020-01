Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo is shopping for vegetables at a market in Nigeria's commercial capital, Lagos. Oluwatoyin runs Augustsecrets, a company she started on 2016 that develops meals for children, using locally sourced ingredients. The trained nutritionist says she is intentional about the choice of vegetables and fruits she buys; the colors are crucial in making eye-catching meals that are also healthy and tasty for children.