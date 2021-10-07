Pinwheel walls: an opportunity to say goodbye to COVID-19 victims in Brazil

Oct 07, 2021, 07:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Scores of pinwheels are being pinned up in Sao Paulo to remember the nearly 600,000 Brazilians who died as a result of the pandemic. The memorial is a symbolic farewell to victims, made up of pinwheel walls in one of the city's main squares
