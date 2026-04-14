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Philippines Accuses China of Using Cyanide in South China Sea Atoll

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 14, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 23:15 IST
#Gravitas The Philippines has accused China of using cyanide in the South China Sea atoll, a claim Beijing has dismissed as a 'stunt.'

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