Peru: Killing of Indonesian Diplomat Spark Row | Peru Authorities Order Detailed Probe

Published: Sep 03, 2025, 13:44 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 13:44 IST
Tensions rise as an Indonesian diplomat is killed in Peru, sparking diplomatic outrage. Peruvian authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

