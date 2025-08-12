Pennsylvania Blast: Two Dead And 10 Injured In Clairton Steel Plant Explosion

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured after multiple explosions at a US Steel plant in Pennsylvania on Monday (Aug 11), officials said. Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the blasts at the Clairton Coke Works plant, located about 25 km from Pittsburgh, and said injured workers had been taken to local hospitals. “Multiple explosions occurred today at US Steel Clairton Coke Works,” he said in a post on X, adding, "Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant". Search and rescue operations were continuing Monday night, with one person still unaccounted for, according to Allegheny County Police.