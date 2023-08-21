Palestinian teen Layali Khatib creates app to decode babies' cries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
By analyzing the tone of a baby's screams, Palestinian teen Layali Khatib claims to have created an app that can determine the cause of a baby's tears. The software also offers mothers and other caregivers advice on how to comfort the infant.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos