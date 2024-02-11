Pakistan's Election Results: Pakistan's People's Party wins 84 of 130 seats in Sindh province

After a long wait of over three days, Pakistan's Election Commission has declared the results of 265 constituencies that went to polls. The independent candidates linked to Imran Khan's PTI are sitting at 101 seat victory. While independent candidates have emerged as a clear winner in Pakistan's National Assembly, results for the provincial assemblies are contrasting. In Sindh Pakistan People's Party is leading with a huge margin, it has won 84 seats in total. At the national level PPP only stands third in the race...Watch to know more!