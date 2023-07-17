Pakistan sets the priority straight as it will install flag taller than India after getting IMF loan
Pakistan is blowing its own trumpet. Facing the worst economic crisis in years. India's troubled neighbour misses no chance. To showcase its bogus superiority complex. Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently running on foreign loans taken on higher interest rate. With soaring inflation, Pakistanis are finding it difficult to collect something as basic as a sack of flour. At the mercy of the IMF, Pakistan recently secured a $3 billion bailout package.