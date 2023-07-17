Pakistan sets the priority straight as it will install flag taller than India after getting IMF loan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Pakistan is blowing its own trumpet. Facing the worst economic crisis in years. India's troubled neighbour misses no chance. To showcase its bogus superiority complex. Cash-strapped Pakistan is currently running on foreign loans taken on higher interest rate. With soaring inflation, Pakistanis are finding it difficult to collect something as basic as a sack of flour. At the mercy of the IMF, Pakistan recently secured a $3 billion bailout package.