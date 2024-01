Pakistan-Iran Border Tensions: At least 9 Pakistanis killed in attack on vehicle repair shop in Iran

The attack came hours before Iran's FM's visit to Pakistan. A week ago Pakistan & Iran exchanged deadly cross-border fire. Gunmen in Iran killed nine Pakistanis days after Tit-For-Tat strike. The gunmen attacked vehicle repair shop in Southern Iran. The attack injured 3 Pakistanis. Watch to know more!