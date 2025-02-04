South Asia Pakistan fails to find buyers for its struggling airline Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 04 Feb 2025 13:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is once again up for a privatisation bid after a failed attempt due to low investor interest. Watch this report for more details! pakistan Pakistan International Airlines PIA Read More by WION Video Team Updated 04 Feb 2025 13:35 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article