Pakistan: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif to return to the country on Friday

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Three times Nawaz Sharif, the prime leader of Pakistan, is set to return from exile with much anticipation, determined to make another surge in his nation's political and economic turmoil. The 73-year-old is one of the richest men in the country, having made his fortune in the steel industry, but admirers like his down-to-earth, "man of the soil" manner.

