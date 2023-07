After the chaos of May 9, Pervez Khattak, who was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's secretary general and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister under the PTI administration, resigned from his position as the party's provincial president. Pervez Khattak, a close ally of deposed premier Imran Khan, announced on Monday that he has founded a new political party called "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians."