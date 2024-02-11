Pakistan Elections 2024: 'All parties to sit together, form a government,' says Nawaz Sharif

Latest in Pakistan elections: Nawaz Sharif reaching out to rival parties PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F for coalition government. Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif said, "all parties to sit together and form a government." Pakistan's voters have spoken but the Mandate is anything but clear as the counting process inches close to a finish no single party has received a required majority to form the government. Now this has led to a hung Parliament. Now in the latest press conference PTI chairman has said that the party will not negotiate with anyone. Watch to know more!