/Pakistan Coal Mine Explosion Kills 34 | Rescue Teams Race to Find Trapped Miners

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 16:27 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 16:27 IST
A deadly coal mine explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan province has claimed at least 34 lives, with rescue teams continuing efforts to locate workers who remain trapped beneath the debris. Authorities believe a methane gas explosion triggered the collapse at the mine near the provincial capital, leading to one of the deadliest mining disasters in the region in recent years. Rescue operations have continued through the night, while officials warn that the death toll could rise further.