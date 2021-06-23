Pak FM Qureshi says no justification to keep Pakistan on FATF's grey list

Jun 23, 2021, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there is no longer any justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list as the country had fulfilled 26 out of 27 action items of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Read in App