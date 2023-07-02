Pak Army sacks 3 officers | Nawaz Sharif to return? | Political turmoil continues Inside South Asia
Pakistan Army has sacked three commanders, including a lieutenant general, in connection with the May 9 violence that broke out after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Pakistan Army said that these officers neglected security and failed to guard military facilities during the protest. Amid these political tensions, Nawaz Sharif is also set to return to Pakistan. What will happen with Imran Khan now?