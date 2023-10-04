Over 5,000 people affected as floods lash Thailand provinces

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Floodwaters have inundated more than 4,000 homes in Thailand, after a river overflowed following torrential rain. While the kingdom's rainy season brings months of daily deluges, scientists say that human-induced climate change has only made matters worse.

