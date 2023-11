Osama Bin Laden's letter trends on TikTok, sparking controversy

After some users uploaded a decades-old letter written by former Al Qaida head Osama bin Laden to TikTok and then shared it again on X (previously Twitter), the post has gone viral. After bin Laden's 2002 'Letter to America' ignited a debate regarding US backing for Israel in its current conflict with Hamas, TikTok removed the hashtag #lettertoamerica (which had over two million views) from its search results, according to NBC News. The White House has criticized certain social media users for suggesting that the Al Qaeda founder's document provides an alternate viewpoint of US engagement in Middle Eastern conflicts.