Orban tightens grip over Hungary, introduces policies hostile to LGBTQ people

Sep 08, 2021, 06:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hungary's authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been criticised by fellow EU members for policies they say are hostile to LGBTQ people and immigrants. He has also faced international condemnation for cracking down on the press and judiciary.
