Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12 outlined that Operation Sindoor was not just a one-off exercise and is India’s new policy against terrorism. Now, it is for Pakistan to deal with this "new normal." In a direct warning to Pakistan, PM Modi said that India's fight against terrorism will now include the Pakistani Army as well if they defended Indian Forces' action against the terrorists. The PM called out Islamabad's nuclear blackmail and warned that New Delhi won't give heed to it anymore.