Published: May 14, 2025, 01:30 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 01:30 IST
Operation Sindoor: BJP launches 10 day tiranga rally to honour India's bravehearts
BJP kicks off Operation Sindoor, a 10-day Tiranga Rally across India to salute the courage and sacrifice of our brave soldiers. A patriotic tribute ahead of key national events.

