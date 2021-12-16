Omicron variant | South Africa reports 26,976 covid-19 cases reported in 24 hours

Dec 16, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
South Africa reported its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases ever, a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for the infection. South Africa was the first country to detect the new omicron strain.
Read in App