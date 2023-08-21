Nurse Lucy Letby gets life in prison for killing seven newborns | UK News | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted last week of killing seven newborns and trying to kill six others, was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without parole, the culmination of a years long case that has horrified Britain and led to questions over the management culture that allowed her crimes to continue for so long. Alex Iszatt reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos