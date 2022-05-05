Northern Ireland Elections: Sinn Fein set for Landmark win?

Published: May 05, 2022, 03:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Northern Ireland is all set for some major changes. Today, voters will head to polls to elect the new Northern Island Assembly. There are 239 candidates in the running for a 90-member assembly across 18 constituencies each with five seats.
