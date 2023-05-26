No NATO nation has agreed to hand over F-16 fighter jets, says US top General Mark Miley
Top leaders at the Pentagon are defending their decision to hold off US support for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Initially reluctant, the US and other NATO countries recently agreed to allow Ukrainian pilots to receive training to fly F-16 fighters. However, none has yet committed to hand over any planes. US defence secretary said he hopes that training for Ukrainian pilots on American-made F-16 jets will begin in the coming weeks.